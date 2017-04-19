Telecom Egypt to offer 2G and 3G services through Orange Egypt

CAIRO (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt will on Wednesday sign an agreement with Orange Egypt to offer 2G and 3G mobile services through Orange Egypt, one Telecom Egypt source and one source from the telecommunication ministry told Reuters.

Telecom Egypt, the state's fixed-line monopoly, was the first company to take up the state's offer to buy a 4G license in August for 7.08 billion Egyptian pounds ($392 million) to enter the mobile market directly for the first time.