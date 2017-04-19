FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Telecom Egypt to offer 2G and 3G services through Orange Egypt
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 19, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 4 months ago

Telecom Egypt to offer 2G and 3G services through Orange Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt will on Wednesday sign an agreement with Orange Egypt to offer 2G and 3G mobile services through Orange Egypt, one Telecom Egypt source and one source from the telecommunication ministry told Reuters.

Telecom Egypt, the state's fixed-line monopoly, was the first company to take up the state's offer to buy a 4G license in August for 7.08 billion Egyptian pounds ($392 million) to enter the mobile market directly for the first time.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.