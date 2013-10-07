FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TI Media, L'Espresso in talks for broadcasting tie-up
October 7, 2013

TI Media, L'Espresso in talks for broadcasting tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI said on Monday it had signed a non-binding term sheet with publisher L‘Espresso ESPI.MI to pave the way for a tie-up of their digital broadcasting activities.

In a statement, Telecom Italia Media said its board had decided to continue talks to reach a final agreement.

The operation would generate industrial synergies and create a company with five national bandwidth assets controlled by Telecom Italia Media, it said.

Telecom Italia Media is controlled by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI).

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
