Telecom Italia CEO says does not see link between Niel and Vivendi
October 29, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia CEO says does not see link between Niel and Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Telecom Italia said on Thursday he did not believe French tycoon Xavier Niel had any ties with Vivendi, the Italian phone group’s leading shareholder.

Niel, the founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, has built up the equivalent of a 11.2 percent voting stake in Telecom Italia, Italy’s market regulator said earlier on Thursday.

“Personally I don’t believe they form a single front or there is any link between them,” Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told reporters on the sideline of an event.

Asked if Vivendi and Niel could be rivals, he said he did not know.

Earlier on Thursday a Consob source told Reuters the regulator would look into whether Niel may be acting in concert with Vivendi.

With Vivendi holding a 20 percent stake in Telecom Italia, the combined holding of the French media group and Niel would top a 25 percent threshold that under Italian rules triggers a mandatory tender offer.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak

