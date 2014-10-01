FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia chairman says no contact with Trujillo
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 1, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia chairman says no contact with Trujillo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Wednesday there has been no contact with Sol Trujillo following reports that the U.S. businessman is interested in bidding for a stake in the Italian telecoms group.

“I have never heard about him. He has never called us. For me he does not exist. We have no contacts,” Recchi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.

Asked whether a bid from Trujillo could have a chance of succeeding, Recchi said: “Telecom Italia is a listed company. Any investor can buy shares. If he buys the stock it would be a good sign, it would mean we are doing a good job.”

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.