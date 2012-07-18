TI Media draws 5 bids for entire company: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian telecoms operator Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) has received 15 bids from buyers for its Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI television unit, five of which are for the entire unit, said union sources who were briefed by Telecom Italia executives on Wednesday.

“Telecom told us that a third of the offers they have received are for the entire unit, a third are for just the television channel and a third are for just the infrastructure,” said a union member who took part in a conference call with Telecom Italia management.

The heavily-indebted telecoms group said May 12 it would sell assets held by Telecom Italia Media to help cut debt at a time when domestic telecoms sales are feeling the pinch of recession.

The person said Telecom Italia management Wednesday confirmed that the offers came from Italian and international industrial groups and investment funds.

Management also confirmed that the sale should wrap up by the end of this year, with binding offers expected in the fourth quarter.

Italian left-leaning publisher L‘Espresso ESPI.MI, French media businessman Tarak Ben Ammar, advertising firm Cairo Communications (CAI.MI) and Qatar investors have been reported to be possibly interested in TI Media’s television frequencies assets and its booming La7 channel.

TI Media has a market value of 229 million euros and net debt of almost 139 million euros. No-one at the company could immediately be reached for comment.