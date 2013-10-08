FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackrock funds hold indirect 5 percent stake in Telecom Italia
October 8, 2013 / 12:14 PM / 4 years ago

Blackrock funds hold indirect 5 percent stake in Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BlackRock building is seen in New York in this June 12, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - Funds controlled by U.S. investment management group Blackrock Inc hold a combined 5.13 percent stake in Italian phone company Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), data from Italian market regulator Consob showed on Tuesday.

Trading activity in Telecom Italia shares has surged recently on speculation about new partners and possible asset sales.

Telecom Italia has a market capitalization of 11.7 billion euros ($15.88 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
