Blackrock funds hold indirect 5 percent stake in Telecom Italia

A BlackRock building is seen in New York in this June 12, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - Funds controlled by U.S. investment management group Blackrock Inc hold a combined 5.13 percent stake in Italian phone company Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), data from Italian market regulator Consob showed on Tuesday.

Trading activity in Telecom Italia shares has surged recently on speculation about new partners and possible asset sales.

Telecom Italia has a market capitalization of 11.7 billion euros ($15.88 billion), according to Thomson Reuters data.