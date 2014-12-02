FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia board unlikely to meet on Brazil before Christmas
December 2, 2014 / 1:29 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia board unlikely to meet on Brazil before Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cables of optical fibre of Telecom Italia are seen in a telephone exchange in Rome, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) will unlikely meet before Christmas to discuss options in Brazil, its chairman said on Tuesday, as the Italian phone group is examining a possible tie-up with Brazilian telecoms operator Oi (OIBR3.SA).

“I don’t think so, I would say no,” Giuseppe Recchi said at a conference in Rome when asked about the possibility of the company’s directors meeting before Christmas for an update on Brazil.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak

