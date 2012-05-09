T. Italia to sell media ops, core profit matches consensus

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest telecom operator Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said on Wednesday it would kick off the sale of its media activities held by its television unit Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI, a move that could help cut its debt.

In a statement Telecom said its core earnings in the first three months grew 1.2 percent to 2.963 billion euros ($3.83 billion), matching analysts’ expectations, helped by an improvement in domestic revenue trends and growth in its Brazil and Argentinian units.

Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said debt reduction continued as planned.

The company confirmed its targets for core earnings and net debt for 2012.

($1 = 0.7733 euros)