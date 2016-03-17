Telecom Italia needs more time to decide on INWIT stake sale: board member

Telecom Italia's new logo for the TIM brand is seen on a building in Rome, Italy February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) has taken no decision on a planned sale of a stake in tower unit INWIT (INWT.MI), board member Tarak Ben Ammar said on Thursday, adding that more time was needed.

Both Italy’s EI Towers (EIT.MI), the mast company controlled by broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI), and a consortium of Spain’s Cellnex (CLNX.MC) and Italian infrastructure fund F2i have presented binding offers for an INWIT stake, sources told Reuters.

Asked whether the board had full confidence in Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano, Ben Ammar said there was “nothing negative for now, nothing new on the Western front”.