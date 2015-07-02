JP Morgan has 7 percent of Telecom Italia as part of Telefonica bond deal

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JP Morgan (JPM.N) has a 7 percent stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) as part of a deal with Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC), according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob.

Telefonica last year issued a 750-million-euro exchangeable bond that converts into Telecom Italia shares and matures in 2017.

The Spanish group signed a total return equity swap deal with JP Morgan that temporarily gives the U.S. investment bank the stake in Telecom Italia.

In two years’ time, Telefonica will be able to retrieve the shares from JP Morgan and hand them over to the investors who bought the exchangeable bond, the filing said.