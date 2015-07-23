Telecom Italia says plans 1,700 layoffs

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest phone operator Telecom Italia plans to cut about 1,700 jobs, in an effort to prop up profits in the face of shrinking revenues.

“As of today, the staffing issues remain and, in some divisions, also the issues of labor costs,” the company said in a statement, confirming what trade union sources had said.

Telecom Italia has 66,000 employees, of which 53,000 are in Italy, where its business has long been struggling.

The group has delayed investments in an effort to cut its 27-billion euro ($30 billion) debt, exacerbating the impact of Italy’s three-year economic recession on its domestic operations.

Telecom Italia met trade union representatives on Thursday at the industry ministry as the government tries to broker an agreement. A new meeting is scheduled on July 29.

But the job cuts and a decision to move employees in charge of customer services to the newly created Telecom Caring unit have angered unions.

“As long as the plan to turn the customer services division into a (separate) company remains on the table, the SLC CGIL (union) will not start a negotiation,” Massimo Cestaro, secretary general of the left-wing union, said in a statement.

The Uilcom union also opposes the plan, which affects around 9,000 people working at Telecom Italia’s call centers, Secretary General Salvo Ugliarolo said.

Telecom Italia said it had shelved for now plans to hire up to 4,000 young people, pending the completion of a government scheme to promote employment.