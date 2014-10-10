FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia chairman says no joint project with Mediaset
October 10, 2014 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia chairman says no joint project with Mediaset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a Telecom Italia phone booth in Rome August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday the phone group was not working on any joint project with Mediaset (MS.MI), rejecting a press report it could look at acquiring the broadcaster’s pay-TV business.

“We have no common project with Mediaset,” Recchi said when contacted by Reuters to comment on the latest speculation regarding the company.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday that Mediaset could transfer its Mediaset Premium unit in exchange for a stake in Telecom Italia.

Recchi also said Telecom Italia was focused on its business plan, which was unveiled almost one year ago by CEO Marco Patuano, and reiterated that Brazil was a strategic market for the group.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak

