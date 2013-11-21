FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia does not need to merge with rivals in Italy: CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 21, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia does not need to merge with rivals in Italy: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Telecom Italia phone booth is pictured in front of St Peter's Basilica in Rome September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) does not need to merge with competitors in Italy, its chief executive Marco Patuano said on Thursday.

“Telecom does not need to merge with competitors. That would create dominant positions, even though there are nice telecoms assets around such as Metroweb‘s,” Patuano told a parliamentary hearing.

“There is talk of a merger between H3G e Wind... Also we have been discussuing a possible merger between TIM and H3G but in the end we could not reach an agreement,” he said.

Telecom Italia is controlled by Telefonica (TEF.MC) and three Italian financial companies.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.