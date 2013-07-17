FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy court sentences Pirelli head in spying probe
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 17, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Italy court sentences Pirelli head in spying probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pirelli president Marco Tronchetti Provera smiles in the paddock after the third practice session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN (Reuters) - A Milan court handed the chairman of tire maker Pirelli, Marco Tronchetti Provera, a 20 month suspended jail sentence on Wednesday in a case involving the use of Telecom Italia’s data to spy on Italy’s elite.

Tronchetti Provera, one of Italy’s most prominent businessmen who was head of Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006, was convicted on charges of receiving illegal information from stolen phone data in 2004. He was also ordered to pay 900,000 euros ($1.2 million) to the telecoms company.

A lawyer for Tronchetti Provera, who denies any wrongdoing, said there was “no logic” in the verdict and that he would appeal. The sentence will not take effect until the appeal process is exhausted.

The case centers on accusations that some Telecom Italia employees spied on Italian public figures by stealing sensitive data.

Tronchetti Provera was not in court. In the past he has repeatedly said Telecom Italia had reported the suspected abuse to the authorities and had seen its reputation damaged as a result.

($1 = 0.7612 euros)

Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.