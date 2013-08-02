FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2013 / 5:57 AM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia cuts 2013 core profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) cut on Friday its guidance on 2013 core profits citing the difficult economic situation, tough competition and adverse regulation.

In a statement the company said it now expected 2013 organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to drop at a mid-single-digit rate, from previous guidance of a low single-digit fall.

Telecom Italia confirmed its willingness to spin off its fixed-line network and stuck to its other full-year targets for stable organic revenues and adjusted net debt falling to below 27 billion euros ($35.73 billion) from 28.8 billion euros at end-June.

Goodwill writedowns for 2.2 billion euros dragged the company into a first-half net loss of 1.407 billion euros. Revenues in the period fell 2.7 percent in organic terms and core profit dropped 6.8 percent.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie

