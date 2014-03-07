Telecom Italia skips 2013 dividend, hits debt cutting target

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) will not give holders of its ordinary shares a 2013 dividend so that it has more cash for much-needed network investment, it said on Friday, but Italy’s largest phone company did manage to hit its debt reduction target.

From next year, on the strength of signs of recovery in the Italian economy and cooling competition on the mobile phone market, it said it will pay all its shareholders a dividend but this year only savings shareholders will get a payout.

“The results of the 2013 financial year, especially the signs from the last quarter, regarding both net financial debt reduction and the performance of the domestic market, leave us hopeful for 2014,” CEO Marco Patuano said in a statement.

The company, whose business plan is based on selling non-core assets and investing in faster networks, said adjusted net debt fell by 1.467 billion euros ($2.03 billion) to 26.807 billion euros at the end of December, achieving its own target but beating anaysts’ expectations.

Overall revenue and core profits were broadly in line with analysts’ expectation, but its recession-hit domestic business saw fourth quarter revenues falling more slowly at 7.7 percent from 9.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Operating performance would recover gradually despite greater pressure on voice average revenues per user and uncertainty over the stability of revenues, the group said.

In 2013, falling domestic sales and a decline in the value of the Brazilian real dragged revenues down an organic 5.2 percent to 23.4 billion euros and organic EBITDA fell 7.6 percent to 9.7 billion, while goodwill writedowns produced a net loss of 674 million.

Brazilian revenues and core profits rose in local currency.

Telecom Italia also launched a 500 million euro bond buyback.