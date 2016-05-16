FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Higher cost cut goal lifts Telecom Italia shares despite weak first-quarter
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 16, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Higher cost cut goal lifts Telecom Italia shares despite weak first-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Telecom Italia tower is pictured in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) opened 4 percent higher on Monday after Italy’s biggest phone group nearly tripled the cost savings target in its business plan to 2018.

In a statement on Friday, Telecom Italia said it had raised its cost cutting goal to 1.6 billion euros ($1.81 billion) from the 0.6 billion euro target disclosed previously, in a move widely seen as an attempt to appease top shareholder Vivendi which has been pushing for a faster turnaround of the indebted group.

The company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter, with core earnings falling 16 percent.

The stock was up 2.8 percent at 0.871 euros by 0709 GMT, compared with a 0.5 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB. It earlier touched a high of 0.8815 euros.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.