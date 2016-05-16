Higher cost cut goal lifts Telecom Italia shares despite weak first-quarter

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) opened 4 percent higher on Monday after Italy’s biggest phone group nearly tripled the cost savings target in its business plan to 2018.

In a statement on Friday, Telecom Italia said it had raised its cost cutting goal to 1.6 billion euros ($1.81 billion) from the 0.6 billion euro target disclosed previously, in a move widely seen as an attempt to appease top shareholder Vivendi which has been pushing for a faster turnaround of the indebted group.

The company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter, with core earnings falling 16 percent.

The stock was up 2.8 percent at 0.871 euros by 0709 GMT, compared with a 0.5 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB. It earlier touched a high of 0.8815 euros.