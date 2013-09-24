FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil regulator could demand sale of TIM Participacoes: source
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 24, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil regulator could demand sale of TIM Participacoes: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s telecom regulator Anatel would demand that Telecom Italia sell its Brazilian mobile operator affiliate TIM Participacoes if Spanish group Telefonica SA acquired 100 pct of Telco, the controlling shareholder in Telecom Italia, a source at Anatel told Reuters on Tuesday.

Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to a deal worth around 860 million euros ($1.16 billion) to increase its stake in Telco.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.