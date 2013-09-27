Telecom Italia chief Bernabe considering resigning: source

Franco Bernabe, Telecom Italia chairman and CEO, poses in his office in Rome, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) Chairman Franco Bernabe is considering resigning at a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, a source close to the situation said.

“We are heading towards a resignation,” the source told Reuters on Friday.

In a parliamentary hearing this week, Bernabe said Telecom Italia needed to raise fresh capital to avoid a credit rating downgrade to “junk” status and that the best way would be through a capital increase.

Bernabe has spoken out against possible plans by top shareholder Telefonica to sell some of the company’s most valued assets once it gains control of its Italian rival.