FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia advisers value tower unit at up to 2.4 billion euros: source
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 22, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia advisers value tower unit at up to 2.4 billion euros: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a Telecom Italia phone booth in Rome August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - The banks advising Telecom Italia on the initial public offering (IPO) of its tower unit INWIT have valued the 40 percent stake it plans to list at up to 970 million euros, a source close to the matter said.

INWIT operates 11,500 sites that host radio transmission equipment for the mobile phone networks of Telecom Italia and other operators.

The advisers value the stake in INWIT up for sale at between 810 and 970 million euros, the source said. Such a valuation corresponds to 15 to 18 times the unit’s 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, which totaled 135 million euros.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.