Telecom Italia CEO says 'always fine' if Vivendi raises stake
#Deals
October 1, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia CEO says 'always fine' if Vivendi raises stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Telecom Italia tower is seen south of Rome August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said on Thursday “it is always fine” if Vivendi further increases its stake in the Italian company amid market speculation that the French group is looking to raise its holding.

Vivendi is Telecom Italia’s top investor with a stake of around 15.5 percent.

“With Vivendi I have only talked about operational matters. If they raise their stake, it is always fine,” Marco Patuano told reporters.

He also said the company did not see a need to keep a controlling stake in towers unit Inwit (INWT.MI), where it now has a 60 percent holding, reiterating it was looking at the possibility of a sale. No advisers have been appointed yet, he said.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
