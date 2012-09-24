FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clessidra makes offer for TI Media: source
#Deals
September 24, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Clessidra makes offer for TI Media: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Clessidra has presented a non-binding offer for the whole of television company Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI, a source close to Clessidra said on Monday.

Clessidra was advised by Marco Bassetti, formerly head of Dutch TV production company Endemol, the source said.

Italian telecoms group Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) is selling all or parts of its Telecom Italia Media unit to help cut debt.

The company has a market value of about 270 million euros and net debt of 200 million euros.

Non-binding offers were due by Monday.

Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi

