America Movil's Brazil unit wins first new 4G license
September 30, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

America Movil's Brazil unit wins first new 4G license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk outside a mobile phone store of network company Claro in Lima August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Claro, the Brazilian mobile operator run by Mexico’s America Movil SAB de CV, won a new national broadcast license for fourth-generation (4G) cell spectrum in the 700 MHz range with a bid of 1.947 billion reais ($795 million) on Tuesday.

Rivals Telefonica Brasil SA and TIM Participações SA, the country’s two biggest carriers, remained in the dispute for two other national 4G licenses. Fourth-place mobile operator Grupo Oi SA said last week it would not participate in the auction.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy Editing by W Simon

