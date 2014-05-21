Canada's Telus withdraws Mobilicity bid, newspaper says

A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a Telus store while using a mobile phone in Ottawa February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s Telus Corp (T.TO) has withdrawn its bid to acquire struggling domestic wireless company Mobilicity, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a source it did not identify.

The Western Canada-focused telecom company has made several bids for the much-smaller company, formally known as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Wireless Inc, despite federal government opposition.

Telus, Mobilicity and court-appointed supervisors of the corporate restructuring weren’t immediately available for comment.