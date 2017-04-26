FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Israel's Cellcom launches cheap TV, phone, internet packages
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 26, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 4 months ago

Israel's Cellcom launches cheap TV, phone, internet packages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Cellcom, Israel's biggest mobile phone operator, launched on Wednesday low-cost "quadruple play" packages of internet, mobile phone, landline calls and TV, promising to shake up the country's telecoms market.

The package priced at 249 shekels ($69) a month will save families 1,800 shekels a year, Cellcom said. It will enable Cellcom to better compete with Bezeq, Israel's dominant telecoms company, as well as HOT, owned by cable operator Altice.

Partner Communications, Israel's second-biggest cellular operator, also offers landline and internet and a more limited TV service. It plans to launch an upgraded TV package in June.

Cellcom also said it will offer Android streaming services, in addition to the Apple TV it launched in November, and will enable subscribers to record programs on the cloud rather than on a digital recorder.

Seeking new streams of revenue, Cellcom launched its Internet-based TV service in 2015.

It has about 122,000 TV subscribers, still well below Bezeq's YES and HOT, but it is adding subscribers while Bezeq and HOT have been losing TV clients.

($1 = 3.6299 shekels)

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.