French telecoms regulator calls for ending network-sharing deals

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s telecoms regulator Arcep on Tuesday called on operators to make specific plans for ending their network-sharing agreements which allowed them to delay investments in building their own networks.

The existence of these contracts, set up many years ago to increase competition in France, was no longer justified in light of the success of new entrants, Arcep said, such as Iliad’s Free Mobile in 2012.

Arcep said it had published a working document on these contracts which would be submitted to public consultation before going into force in March.

Arcep estimated that Free Mobile’s deal allowing it to rent Orange’s 3G network should terminate between end-2018 and end-2020 and the contract regarding its rental of Orange’s 2G network could end between end-2020 and end-2022.

It also estimated that SFR’s contract with Bouygues Telecom allowing to use its 4G network in certain regions should end between end-2016 and end-2018.

However, should the merger between Orange and Bouygues Telecom go through, Arcep said its recommendations would change.

“ARCEP stresses that the document being published today for consultation was drafted by taking into account the market’s current structure of four mobile network operators,” the regulator said. “Here too, the initial analysis could be amended should the market structure evolve.”