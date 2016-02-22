AT&T, Ericsson set deals with automakers on Internet-connected cars

An AT&T Logo is pictured on the side of a building in Pasadena, California, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc has entered into a multiyear contract to help Porsche, the luxury sports division of Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), provide Internet connectivity in its cars in the United States, beginning with some 2017 models, the companies announced on Monday.

In a separate announcement on Monday, Ericsson, the world’s top supplier of wireless equipment, and Geely Automobile Holdings of China said they would work jointly to develop “an industry-leading connected car platform.”

AT&T and Audi, another luxury brand in the VW Group, announced an extension of their connected car agreement for North America. AT&T has provided Audi cars with connectivity since 2014 and is offering new features in some of Audi’s 2017 and 2018 models in North America, the companies said.

All three announcements were made at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.