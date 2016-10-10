Telefónica Brasil to start CEO transition this week; shares drop

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Telefónica Brasil SA will begin its transition this week to new Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, who vowed in an interview on Monday to continue cutting costs and expanding digital services growth at Brazil's No. 1 phone carrier.

Both Navarro and the man he is taking over from, Amos Genish, told Reuters that there is still a lot for Telefónica Brasil to do to increase profits, operate more efficiently and diversify sources of revenue. Genish will stay on as CEO through December.

Genish said he would preside over a smooth leadership transition, noting that Navarro, currently Chief Commercial Digital Officer at parent company Telefónica SA, is "the perfect person for the top job."

Still, shares shed the most in more than five years on Monday, denoting concern that Genish's surprise resignation could derail the company's growth strategy. Genish's departure was first reported by Reuters late on Sunday.

Investors have credited Genish, a 55-year-old former Israeli army officer, with extracting 65 percent more cost savings than expected from Telefónica Brasil's buyout of GVT SA - which he founded in 1999. Under his tenure, Telefónica Brasil grew faster than rivals and fanned profitability in spite of Brazil's worst recession since the 1930s.

"One of the main pillars of Telefónica Brasil's investment thesis - top-notch management - has weakened with Amos' resignation, increasing execution risk for synergy gains and market share gains," Fred Mendes, a Banco Bradesco BBI analyst, said in a client note.

Mendes cut the recommendation on the company's preferred shares to "neutral."

Preferred shares of Telefonica Brasil fell as much as 6.9 percent to 43.27 reais. The drop, the biggest intraday slump since August 2011, was accompanied by record trading volumes on the stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Genish's leadership and cultural changes and the perception that Navarro will continue Genish's strategy should stop the market concerns, said Richard Dineen, an analyst at UBS Securities.

Genish, who became Telefónica Brasil's top executive after the purchase of GVT, said his departure had been discussed for about three months, although an announcement had to be moved up from Oct. 25 because the news leaked.

"When you achieve your goals in a shorter span of time, then you ask yourself whether you should commit to the company for a longer period of time. A renewed commitment would imply a heavy personal decision for me and my family," Genish said in the interview.