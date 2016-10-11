New Telefónica Brasil CEO faces investor test after harsh welcome

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - It took only minutes for Amos Genish to choose his successor at the helm of Telefónica Brasil SA. However, a stock market tumble on the announcement suggests investors may take longer to digest his departure as chief executive of the country's No. 1 wireless carrier.

The former Israeli army officer, who has been at the helm of the company since May 2015, is handing the reins to Eduardo Navarro de Carvalho, who vows to continue to tightly manage expenses and keep service quality high.

Shares shed the most in more than five years on Monday, as investors were spooked by Genish's unexpected departure announced on Sunday. Genish said he will stay on as CEO through December, as reported earlier that day by Reuters.

According to analysts, the drop reflects concerns about Telefónica Brasil losing Genish's entrepreneurial spirit and knowledge of an industry poised for further consolidation in coming years.

Yet, Genish, 55, defended the move, saying Navarro would be able to transform Telefónica Brasil into a digital services provider with state-of-the-art phone operations.

Navarro, 53, will leave his position as the chief commercial digital officer at parent Telefónica SA of Spain. Under his tenure, sales of digital services like apps and content grew 20 percent annually and now account for 10 percent of global revenue.

"When I was asked to suggest a name, it literally took me three minutes to explain why Eduardo is the one executive who understands that we are still far away from where we want to be," Genish told Reuters on Monday.

Nonetheless, Navarro still has some big shoes to fill, said Ivan Kraiser, who helps oversee 1.2 billion reais ($373 million)in assets at AZ Legan Investimentos Ltda in São Paulo.

Investors have credited Genish with extracting bigger-than-expected cost savings from Telefónica Brasil's buyout of GVT SA - a fixed-line and broadband carrier he and other partners founded in 1999.

"There is this love relationship that markets have created around Amos, but some may be surprised to learn Navarro has what it takes to move the company further," said Kraiser. "That love stretched share valuations."

Kraiser said Legan, which does currently not own the stock, could buy Telefónica Brasil shares if they fall "a tad more."

HARDLINE APPROACH

In a telephone interview from Madrid, Navarro said he will arrive to São Paulo on Thursday to kick off the transition. Genish, however, will stay close to his successor: he plans to keep a board seat and preside over a newly created strategy committee at Telefónica Brasil.

Monday's 6.9 percent drop practically wiped out the stock's gain since Genish took office. Still, in spite of the rout triggered by his departure, shares of Telefónica Brasil rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday, and they continue to outpace the gains of rival TIM Participações SA, Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, by a slim margin.

Described as a tough and assertive entrepreneur, Genish's arrival shook up Telefónica Brasil's foundations as he received carte blanche from his bosses in Madrid to replace key local executives after the GVT acquisition.

Genish extended work shifts by 30 minutes a day to compensate for long staff lunches, a move that boosted productivity but upset some employees, a person familiar with the matter said. He introduced two layoff programs since coming onboard - and a new one might be on the offing, the person said.

His efforts soon bore fruit.

Telefónica Brasil grew faster than rivals and fanned profitability in spite of Brazil's worst recession since the 1930s.

Genish's ability to cut jobs, build scale and minimize expense overlaps after the GVT purchase helped raise the company's estimate for the deal's related cost savings to 25 billion reais from an original 14 billion reais.

"It's a philosophy of doing more with less, it's cultural and I am committed to the budget discipline that Amos implemented," Navarro told Reuters.

Navarro's rich mergers and acquisitions experience for Telefónica could prove valuable, especially if he keeps looking for potential sources of synergies, analysts said. His knowledge of its corporate culture could also help lure support for steps to grow the Brazilian carrier's revenue base, they added.

He also took other managing roles at Telefonica which included corporate strategy and regulatory affairs.