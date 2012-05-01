FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teleflex posts a quarterly loss on impairment charge
May 1, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Teleflex posts a quarterly loss on impairment charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Teleflex Inc (TFX.N) posted a first-quarter loss as it recorded a huge goodwill impairment charge, but reaffirmed its 2012 profit and revenue growth forecast.

First quarter net loss was $283.5 million or $6.97 per share, compared with a profit of $78.2 million or $1.92 per share, a year ago.

Net revenue grew about 10 percent to $387.8 million.

For the quarter, Teleflex recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $332.1 million on account of a reorganization of the its internal business unit reporting structure.

The management and reporting changes were as a result of the completion of the 2011 divestitures of its non-medical businesses, the company said.

(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

ritika.rai@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: ritika.rai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

