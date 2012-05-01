FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teleflex Q1 beats analysts' estimates
May 1, 2012 / 2:22 PM / in 5 years

Teleflex Q1 beats analysts' estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Teleflex Inc’s (TFX.N) adjusted profit beat analysts’ estimates on strong sales volumes and higher pricing, sending the medical device maker’s shares up about 3 percent to a two-year high.

Teleflex -- which makes devices for critical care and surgery -- had adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share from continuing operations in the first quarter, above analysts’ expectations of 97 cents.

Quarterly gross margin improved 1.40 percentage points from a year ago, the company said in a statement.

However, the company’s net income was hit by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $332.1 million on account of a reorganization of the its business.

First-quarter net loss was $283.5 million or $6.96 per share, compared with a profit of $78.2 million or $1.92 per share, a year ago.

Revenue grew about 10 percent to $387.8 million, beating analysts’ expectations of $371.1 million.

Teleflex shares were up 1 percent at $63.49 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $64.79 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

ritika.rai@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: ritika.rai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

