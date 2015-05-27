FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica Deutschland sells shops to Drillisch
May 27, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Telefonica Deutschland sells shops to Drillisch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German telecommunications company Drillisch (DRIG.DE) will take over up to 301 shops and around 300 employees from Telefonica Deutschland (O2Dn.DE), Telefonica Deutschland said on Wednesday.

Telefonica Deutschland, which is controlled by Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC), said it decided to sell the shops after buying mobile operator E-Plus from KPN (KPN.AS) for 8.6 billion euros ($9.4 billion) last year.

The company said it aims to cut its 1,750 shops by a third over a five-year period to reduce its presence following the E-Plus takeover.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

