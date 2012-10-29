Telefonica to price German IPO at lower end of range: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) is expected to sell shares in its German O2-branded subsidiary at the lower end of its indicative price range, four people involved with the initial public offering (IPO) told Reuters.

Hours before books will be closed, the Spanish telecoms group has told investors it is looking at pricing shares between 5.50 to 5.60 euros each, which would allow Telefonica to raise around 1.45 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

“Books are covered throughout that range,” one person said.

On Friday, Europe’s largest telecoms company by revenue said it was looking for a range between 5.50-6.00 euros.

Selling a 23 percent stake of its O2-branded German subsidiary is part of an effort to cut its 57 billion euro debt pile and hang on to its prized investment-grade rating.

Telefonica will close the order books on its offering at 1300 GMT on Monday and bankers will travel to Madrid to decide on the final pricing, another person said.

The shares are expected to begin trading on October 30.

The spin-off, which is organized by JP Morgan and UBS, will be Germany’s biggest listing since Tognum TGMG.DE raised 2 billion in July 2007.

Telefonica declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7733 euros)