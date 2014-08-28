FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica raises bid for Vivendi's GVT in Brazil
#Business News
August 28, 2014 / 6:13 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Telefonica raises bid for Vivendi's GVT in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Thursday it had launched a new bid for Vivendi’s Brazilian unit GVT worth 7.45 billion euros ($9.84 billion) to be paid in cash and shares.

The offer is above Telefonica’s initial 6.7 billion euro bid for GVT and a 7 billion euro counterbid from Telecom Italia.

In a statement, Telefonica said it would pay 4.66 billion euros cash and offer Vivendi a 12 percent stake in the new group to be created in Brazil from the merger of GVT with Telefonica Brasil.

It also offered Vivendi an option to buy an 8.3 percent stake in Telecom Italia.

(1 US dollar = 0.7572 euro)

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by David Clarke

