Telefonica won't meddle in Slim's KPN bid: source

The logo of Spain's telecommunications giant Telefonica is seen at the company's headquarters in Madrid July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica (TEF.MC) has no plans to interfere in a hostile bid for Dutch peer KPN (KPN.AS) by Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMXL.MX), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“They’re not going to get involved,” the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Telefonica has been considered a possible white knight for KPN’s German business, E-Plus, which the Dutch company has said it could sell in a renewed attempt to persuade shareholders to reject Slim’s $3.25 billion bid for up to 28 percent of KPN.