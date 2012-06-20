FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica won't meddle in Slim's KPN bid: source
June 20, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

Telefonica won't meddle in Slim's KPN bid: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Spain's telecommunications giant Telefonica is seen at the company's headquarters in Madrid July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica (TEF.MC) has no plans to interfere in a hostile bid for Dutch peer KPN (KPN.AS) by Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMXL.MX), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“They’re not going to get involved,” the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Telefonica has been considered a possible white knight for KPN’s German business, E-Plus, which the Dutch company has said it could sell in a renewed attempt to persuade shareholders to reject Slim’s $3.25 billion bid for up to 28 percent of KPN.

Reporting By Robert Hetz; Editing by Tracy Rucinski

