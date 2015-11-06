EU regulators extend Hutchison, O2 deal review to April 18

A woman speaks on her mobile telephone outside an O2 shop in Loughborough, central England January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators have pushed back the deadline for their decision on Hutchison Whampoa’s 10.3-billion-pound ($15.5 billion) bid for British mobile operator O2 to April next year after the Hong Kong conglomerate asked for more time.

The European Commission said it would now decide by April 18 instead of March 16 whether to clear the deal which will create the top mobile operator in Britain through the combination of Hutchison’s Three and Spanish operator Telefonica’s O2.

“The parties have requested a 20-day extension for the in-depth investigation,” Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

The EU competition enforcer launched a full investigation into the deal last month, worried that it may lead to price hikes.

Sources said Hutchison, owned by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing, is prepared to sell parts of the combined company’s network capacity and frequencies to fend off regulatory concerns.

($1 = 0.6640 pounds)