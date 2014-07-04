FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Telefonica buys Mediaset Espana stake in Canal+
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 4, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Telefonica buys Mediaset Espana stake in Canal+

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man talks on a mobile phone as he walks past Spanish telecom group Telefonica flagship store in central Madrid November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Telefonica (TEF.MC) said on Friday it had agreed to buy the 22 percent stake held by Mediaset Espana (TL5.MC) in pay-TV firm Distribuidora de Television (DTS), giving full ownership of the TV firm to the telecoms group.

Spanish media group Prisa (PRS.MC) in May agreed to sell 56 percent of DTS, known as Canal+ in Spain, to Telefonica, which already held 22 percent of the company.

Mediaset Espana said in a statement the sale of its stake was worth 295 million euros ($402.40 million). It will also receive 30 million euros for giving up its preferential right to acquire Prisa’s stake in DTS.

An additional 10 million euros will be paid by Telefonica to Mediaset Espana when the telecoms group closes the acquisition of Prisa’s stake and potentially another 30 million euros depending on how many new clients sign up to the pay-TV service over the next four years.

Mediaset Espana said it was also looking at various alternatives to buy back shares in order to compensate shareholders for a capital increase that took place when the stake was bought in 2009.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros)

Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.