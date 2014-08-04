FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica close to reaching 1.5 million pay-TV subscribers
August 4, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Telefonica close to reaching 1.5 million pay-TV subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a Telefonica building in Barcelona, July 31, 2014. Spain's Telefonica SA showed early signs of a turnaround in its biggest market Spain after reporting a 15 percent fall in second-quarter income. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica said on Monday it had 1.4 million subscribers to its pay-TV service at the end of July in its home market after signing up 200,000 customers in a single month.

The total suggests it could comfortably hit its yearly target of 1.5 million customers.

In a note, Telefonica said the increase was due to the rollout of its fast internet networks. Its closest pay-TV competitor, cable operator Ono which is being bought by Vodafone Group Plc, had 790,000 clients at the end of July.

Telefonica has also agreed to buy Prisa’s pay-TV business Canal+, which is the leading operator in the business with 1.6 million subscribers.

If regulators give it the go-ahead to buy the business, Telefonica would become the number one operator in pay-TV with 3 million customers and more than 60 percent of the market.

Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Sophie Walker

