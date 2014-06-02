FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Telefonica closes acquisition of Prisa's pay-TV arm
June 2, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Telefonica closes acquisition of Prisa's pay-TV arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Monday said it had closed the acquisition of Distribuidora de Television Digital, also known as Canal+, a unit of media group Prisa.

Telefonica, which already owned 22 percent of Canal+, previously named Digital+, said in a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator it had bought the 56 percent stake owned by Prisa for 750 million euros ($1.02 billion).

The remaining 22 percent of the group belongs to the Spanish unit of Italy’s Mediaset.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz

