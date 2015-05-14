FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica says not yet at turning point in Spain
May 14, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Telefonica says not yet at turning point in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica (TEF.MC) on Thursday said it was not yet at a turning point in its home market, acknowledging a return to domestic revenue growth would need more efforts and may have to wait another few quarters.

“The key issue in Spain it turning back to revenue growth as soon as possible... We’re focusing on stabilizing revenue growth as soon as possible,” said Chief Operating Officer Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete during a conference call with analysts.

“We have the ambition to turn back to revenue growth in Spain this year... We need to generate slightly above 3 billion euros per quarter to turn back to revenue growth. We’re not there yet... so we need to improve,” he added.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Andres Gonzalez

