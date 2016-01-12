FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica acquires more soccer TV rights in 2.4 billion euro deal
#Sports News
January 12, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

Telefonica acquires more soccer TV rights in 2.4 billion euro deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A reflection of a man talking on his phone is seen outside Telefonica's flagship store in central Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Tuesday its pay TV division had reached a 2.4 billion-euro ($2.60 billion) deal with rival Mediapro that will allow it to offer clients more La Liga and Champions League soccer matches for several seasons.

Telefonica’s DTS unit, which had already won the rights to show some Spanish games allocated by La Liga, agreed with Mediapro that its clients would gain access to games shown on Mediapro’s BeIn Sports channel.

This includes first and second division La Liga matches and King’s Cup games for the next three seasons, starting with the 2016-17 season. It also gives Telefonica’s pay TV customers immediate access to UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, up until and including the 2017-18 season.

($1 = 0.9221 euros)

Reporting by Sarah White and Andres Gonzalez; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
