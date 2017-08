The logo of Spain's Telefonica is seen on its headquarters outside Madrid, February 25, 2015.

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) is close to postponing a listing of Telxius IPO-TT.MC, its telecom masts business, due to weak investor demand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The Spanish phone company had not yet made a final decision on the IPO, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.

Telefonica declined to comment.