Deutsche Telekom's Polish arm signs 4G deal with Orange unit
September 10, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 4 years

Deutsche Telekom's Polish arm signs 4G deal with Orange unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) has agreed to share its 4G mobile network with the cellphone arm of TPSA TPSA.WA, Poland’s top telecoms group, TPSA said on Tuesday.

TPSA, controlled by France’s Orange (ORAN.PA), failed to win frequencies to offer its own 4G high speed broadband services in February. Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile and smaller rival Play paid Poland some 500 million zlotys ($156.33 million) each for the frequencies.

TPSA and T-Mobile have already been sharing their cellphone networks in Poland since 2011.

The new 4G deal will last the next 14-1/2 years, TPSA said, but did not provide any financial details.

A UK joint venture between Orange and Deutsche Telekom, was the first to launch a 4G service there last October. The operator, EE, said on Monday it had signed up 1 million subscribers.

Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
