America Movil proposes candidate for Telekom Austria board

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, who controls telecom giant America Movil, delivers remarks after receiving an honorary degree during commencement ceremonies for George Washington University on the National Mall in Washington, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

VIENNA (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMXL.MX) has proposed expanding Telekom Austria’s (TELA.VI) supervisory board by a seat and filling it with one of its top executives, Oscar Von Hauske Solis, the Austrian telecoms group said on Monday.

The move comes ahead of an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on October 23. The move would boost the number of board members elected by shareholders to 10. Employees get to name five other board members.

Slim last month closed the deal to buy investor Ronny Pecik’s 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria.