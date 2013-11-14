Telekom Austria plans 500-750 million euro bond: source

A jogger runs by a Telekom Austria phone booth in Vienna November 14, 2013. America Movil does not plan a hostile takeover bid for Telekom Austria following its failed attempt to buy Dutch company KPN, its chief executive said. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) plans a new bond with a volume of roughly 500 million to 750 million euros ($670 million to $1 billion) in the next weeks, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The company faces an imminent bill of 1.03 billion euros for an unexpectedly expensive frequency auction and had said it would finance this with cash and new debt.

The source said details of pricing and term would be decided after talks with investors over the next days but it would likely be a long-term bond, possibly 10 years. “I imagine it will happen in the next two to three weeks,” the source added.

A spokesman for Telekom Austria declined to comment, referring to the company’s previous statement on the auction cost financing.

Austrian newspaper Der Standard had reported earlier that Telekom Austria planned such a bond sale.

($1 = 0.7460 euros)