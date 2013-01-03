FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria eyes 800 million euro hybrid bond: magazine
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 3, 2013 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

Telekom Austria eyes 800 million euro hybrid bond: magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Austrian Telekom's company logo is pictured in front of their company headquarters in Vienna August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

VIENNA (Reuters) - Telekom Austria is eyeing a hybrid bond issue of up to 800 million euros ($1.06 billion) to help finance major investments, Austrian magazine News reported, citing Chairman Rudolf Kemler.

In an interview published on Thursday, Kemler pointed to an Austrian auction of next-generation radio frequencies due in the second half of this year and the need to prolong existing frequency contracts.

“We presumably don’t have (funds for this) in the Telekom group. That does not arise from current liquidity,” he was quoted as saying.

“But we will employ capital market instruments. We have also authorized management to take steps on this.”

Asked if he was referring to a hybrid issue of up to 800 million, Kemler said: “That is the range.”

A Telekom Austria spokesman declined comment.

Telekom Austria shares fell 1.1 percent to 5.80 euros by 3:48 a.m. ET, the biggest decliners in the Stoxx 600 European telecoms sector index, which was barely changed.

Telekom Austria officials have previously played down prospects of raising fresh capital or selling assets to cut debt faster.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.