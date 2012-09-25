FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
September 25, 2012 / 9:20 AM / in 5 years

Slim closes deal to get Telekom Austria shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has closed the deal to buy investor Ronny Pecik’s 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI), the Austrian group said on Tuesday.

Slim’s America Movil Europa BV investment vehicle (AMXL.MX) completed a stock purchase agreement with Pecik’s RPR Privatstiftung that was announced in June, it said in a statement.

“Following the closing of the stock purchase agreement, America Movil currently holds in total directly and indirectly 100,836,874 shares or 22.76 percent of total shares of Telekom Austria AG,” it added.

The news came as Telekom shares fell around 6 percent after the company announced late on Monday it was slashing its planned dividend for 2012 and 2013 to save cash.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes

