Hutchison expects EU approval for Orange Austria buy

VIENNA (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa 0013.HK expects the European Commission to approve its 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) takeover of Orange Austria FTE.PA after a linked deal was approved on Tuesday.

Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) got the go-ahead to buy Orange Austria’s discount mobile brand Yesss, paving the way for the acquisition of Orange Austria by Hutchison 3G, known as “3”, to go ahead.

“Three welcomes the Austrian cartel court’s approval of A1’s acquisition of Yesss and also expects the European Commission to approve 3’s takeover of Orange,” Hutchison said in a statement, referring to Telekom Austria’s main brand, A1.