August 13, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Telenet rules itself out of bid for KPN's BASE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s largest cable operator Telenet (TNET.BR) said on Monday it does not see itself making any major acquisitions any time soon, effectively ruling itself out of making a bid for KPN’s (KPN.AS) BASE.

Telenet had submitted a non-binding bid for BASE, Belgium’s third-biggest mobile phone company, people familiar with the process told Reuters last week.

Other bidders were media group De Persgroep, along with private equity firms Blackstone (BX.N), Providence and Cinven CINV.UL.

KPN (KPN.AS), the struggling Dutch telecom operator in the sights of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, has drawn a number of bids for its BASE unit, which could help it raise up to 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) crucial to cutting its debt.

Telenet also said it plans to take on up to 700 million euros in debt and use the money to buy back shares.

“Telenet ... intends to implement a shareholder remuneration policy consisting mainly of share repurchases,” it said in a statement.

The tender offer is for a maximum of 18 percent of the share capital of the company for 35.00 euros per share, it said.

“Telenet believes that the combination of the adjustment to the capital structure and the revised shareholder remuneration will allow for a more efficient balance sheet.”

($1 = 0.8121 euros)

Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Sebastian Moffett and David Holmes

