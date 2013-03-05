FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenet replaces CEO, former Austar chief to head company
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 5, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Telenet replaces CEO, former Austar chief to head company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian telecom and cable operator Telenet NV (TNET.BR) said on Tuesday that its chief executive would be leaving, to be replaced by the former head of Australian pay-TV firm Austar United Communications.

Duco Sickinghe will step down from its executive duties on March 31 and as a director at the occasion of the annual shareholders meeting on April 24. He said the decision was taken “in light of recent events”, without elaborating.

The most obvious recent event was the bid launched in September by U.S. cable group Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) to take full control of Telenet. It already owned 50.4 percent.

Under Sickinghe’s watch, Telenet published a report by an independent advisor saying that Liberty’s bid was too low.

The 35-euro-per-share bid valued the remaining stake in the Belgian operator, which provides television, broadband and mobile phone services in the Dutch-speaking north of Belgium, at 1.96 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Liberty did not increase it offer. With most investors holding out for more, it only raised its stake to 58.3 percent.

“To me this doesn’t come as a surprise,” ABN Amro analyst Marc Hesselink said. “He said that the Liberty Global bid was too low. At that stage the decision was made that this would happen.”

Sickinghe will be replaced by John Porter, a 55-year-old with dual Australian and U.S. citizenship. Porter was chief executive of Austar until it was taken over by Foxtel last year.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.